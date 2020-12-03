Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 1,068.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

