Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.52.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $127.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $130.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

