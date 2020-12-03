F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $612,461.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $612,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,856 shares in the company, valued at $12,225,383.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,900 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $312,094.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $63,544.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $164.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $167.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,778,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after buying an additional 235,213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 100.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after buying an additional 220,747 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 208,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

