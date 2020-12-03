F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth $83,778,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 100.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 220,747 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,821 shares of company stock worth $1,949,222 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $164.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $167.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

