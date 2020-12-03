FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Cut by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $336.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.73 and a 200-day moving average of $329.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.45.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

