FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Cut by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 44.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 405.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 175.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS opened at $336.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.73 and a 200-day moving average of $329.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.45.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

