FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,824 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS opened at $336.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.50.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

