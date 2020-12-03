Fate Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 829 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,216% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $60.53 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 420,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,295,000 after purchasing an additional 398,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

