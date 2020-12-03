FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given Buy Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $308.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.48.

NYSE FDX opened at $291.72 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $297.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.55 and a 200-day moving average of $207.07. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,757 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,426 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

