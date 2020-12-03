FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FFDF opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. FFD Financial has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

