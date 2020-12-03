FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $42.01 on Friday. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $147,477.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,085.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $133,944.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,226 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,220.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

