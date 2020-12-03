Fidus Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,085 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,328% compared to the typical volume of 76 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 62.2% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

Shares of FDUS opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

