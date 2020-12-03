Financial Analysis: Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) versus SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SandRidge Energy and Sanchez Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Sanchez Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.39 -$449.30 million N/A N/A Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -376.24% -8.88% -6.00% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Summary

Sanchez Energy beats SandRidge Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

