Financial Comparison: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) & Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Power REIT (NYSE:PW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Power REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Power REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 8.72% 1.10% 0.54% Power REIT 42.98% 13.01% 3.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Acadia Realty Trust and Power REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00 Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.54%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than Power REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Power REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $295.33 million 4.33 $53.04 million $1.41 10.52 Power REIT $2.18 million 23.29 $950,000.00 N/A N/A

Acadia Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power REIT has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Power REIT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

