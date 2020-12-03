Financial Comparison: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) vs. Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Amkor Technology and Marvell Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 1 1 2 0 2.25 Marvell Technology Group 0 4 22 0 2.85

Amkor Technology currently has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential downside of 7.63%. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus target price of $45.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amkor Technology and Marvell Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 0.89 $120.89 million $0.56 26.68 Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 11.33 $1.58 billion $0.32 142.56

Marvell Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amkor Technology. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and Marvell Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 6.39% 14.81% 6.29% Marvell Technology Group 50.67% 3.10% 2.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats Amkor Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

