Financial Comparison: OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) vs. StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get OncoCyte alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for OncoCyte and StageZero Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 1 3 0 2.75 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

OncoCyte currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given OncoCyte’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OncoCyte and StageZero Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte N/A N/A -$22.43 million ($0.44) -4.45 StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 198.19 -$3.48 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte.

Risk and Volatility

OncoCyte has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39% StageZero Life Sciences -397.05% N/A -104.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OncoCyte beats StageZero Life Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as GeneNews Limited. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.