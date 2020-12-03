Financial Comparison: Petrominerals (OTCMKTS:PTRO) vs. Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Petrominerals (OTCMKTS:PTRO) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Petrominerals and Schlumberger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrominerals N/A N/A N/A Schlumberger -40.15% 7.34% 2.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Petrominerals and Schlumberger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrominerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Schlumberger 3 8 14 0 2.44

Schlumberger has a consensus price target of $21.39, suggesting a potential downside of 1.15%. Given Schlumberger’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schlumberger is more favorable than Petrominerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.5% of Schlumberger shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Petrominerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Schlumberger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Petrominerals has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schlumberger has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petrominerals and Schlumberger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petrominerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Schlumberger $32.92 billion 0.92 -$10.14 billion $1.47 14.72

Petrominerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schlumberger.

Summary

Schlumberger beats Petrominerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petrominerals

Petrominerals Corporation engages in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas; and other oil industry-related businesses. It owns interests in oil producing properties in southern California. The company has a 53% working interest in the Castaic Hills Unit; a 100% working interest in a single oil well; and a 83.3% working interest in two oil wells in the Hasley Canyon field. Its properties are located in Santa Clarita, California. The company's net production of oil and gas was approximately 8 million barrels, as of December 31, 2003. It had approximately 23 gross oil and gas producing wells, as of the above date. Petrominerals Corporation was founded in 1966 and is based in Ventura, California.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions. Its Drilling segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems, fluid systems and specialty equipment, production technology solutions, and engineered managed pressure and underbalanced drilling solutions; and offers environmental services and products. This segment also provides drilling and measurement, land drilling rigs, and related support services; and supplies well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, and contracting services, as well as drilling rig management services. The company's Production segment offers well services; coiled tubing equipment; hydraulic fracturing, multistage completions, perforating, coiled tubing equipment, and services; well completion services and equipment; artificial lift production equipment and optimization services; and production management services. Its Cameron segment offers integrated subsea production systems; drilling equipment and services; onshore and offshore platform wellhead systems and processing solutions; and valve and process systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

