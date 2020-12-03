Financial Contrast: Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) vs. Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB)

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) and Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Veeco Instruments and Strasbaugh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments 0 0 6 0 3.00 Strasbaugh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.37%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than Strasbaugh.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Strasbaugh’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments $419.35 million 2.00 -$78.73 million ($0.35) -48.37 Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Strasbaugh has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veeco Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Strasbaugh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments -12.58% 2.66% 1.22% Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Strasbaugh shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Veeco Instruments has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strasbaugh has a beta of -1.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats Strasbaugh on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems. The company sells its process equipment systems for use in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including radio frequency filters and amplifiers, power electronics, thin film magnetic heads, laser diodes, 3D NAND, DRAM, logic, mini-and micro-LEDs, micro-electro mechanical systems, and other semiconductor devices, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Strasbaugh Company Profile

Strasbaugh manufactures and sells CMP and grinding equipment for use in the production of semiconductor devices. Its CMP and wafer grinding systems are used to manufacture a range of mobile devices, including MEMS, LEDs, RF/power devices, thin film heads, and ICs. The company also provides remanufactured equipment. Its machines are used to make nanotechnology for the Internet of Things, mobile computing platforms, LED lighting, and an array of semiconductor devices. The company supplies its equipment through direct and representative sales and service offices located in the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Strasbaugh was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

