First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

