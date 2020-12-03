First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FMBI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FMBI opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after acquiring an additional 465,143 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.