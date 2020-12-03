Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) versus Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) Critical Contrast

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and Benchmark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -8.54% 0.40% 0.12% Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Five9 and Benchmark Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 5 13 0 2.63 Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five9 presently has a consensus target price of $128.11, suggesting a potential downside of 17.35%. Given Five9’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Five9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five9 and Benchmark Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $328.01 million 31.18 -$4.55 million $0.12 1,291.67 Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Benchmark Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9.

Volatility & Risk

Five9 has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Energy has a beta of 5.27, indicating that its share price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Five9 beats Benchmark Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Benchmark Energy

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

