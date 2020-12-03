Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,517.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 191,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 179,922 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $3,579,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,531,080.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,888 shares of company stock valued at $46,955,783 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $168.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.13. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $175.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVLR. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

