Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

BKR stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

