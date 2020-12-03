Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.10.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,222 shares of company stock worth $3,001,274. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $273.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

