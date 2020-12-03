Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 11,500 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,199,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,870,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 869.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,200,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,048 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Altice USA by 364.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,269,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 995,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.34 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $35.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

