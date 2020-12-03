Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys New Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 378,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in PG&E by 112.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

