Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of RGA opened at $121.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $95.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.