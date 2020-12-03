Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.05% of Sensata Technologies worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

