Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $2,500,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,003.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.