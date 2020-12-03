Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,737 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PTC by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,400,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PTC by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,907,000 after purchasing an additional 95,709 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of PTC opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $110.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

