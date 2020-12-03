Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $866,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,751,186.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

