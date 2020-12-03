Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the third quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 72.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of UDR by 5,381.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

