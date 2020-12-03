Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $53.36 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -232.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XRAY. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.