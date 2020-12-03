Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.20 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF opened at $112.51 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

