Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,638,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,121,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,439,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,909,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,553,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.