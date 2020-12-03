Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.64 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hasbro by 47.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Hasbro by 165.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Hasbro by 24.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.41.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

