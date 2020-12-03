Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 226.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELS. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

ELS stock opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

