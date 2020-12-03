Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

