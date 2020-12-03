Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 166,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.