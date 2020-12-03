Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,469 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,918,000 after buying an additional 134,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $353.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $363.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.99.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.31.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total value of $51,771.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,615 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,137 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

