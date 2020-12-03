Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 4,800 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

