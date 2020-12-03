Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 6,200 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in L. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Loews by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Loews by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,738 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Loews by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $42.57 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

