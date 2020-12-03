Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 8,600 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KDP opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

