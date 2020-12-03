Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Albemarle by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $707,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Insiders sold a total of 237,771 shares of company stock worth $28,424,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $135.25 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $138.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.