Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,700 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $1,258,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $1,508,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 92.1% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,416,000 after buying an additional 1,673,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 89,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:PFG opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.