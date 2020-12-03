Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,800 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $843,000. Seeyond increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 16.1% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 150,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 2,189.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,761 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

