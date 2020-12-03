Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 5,900 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.89.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 78.07%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

