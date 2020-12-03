Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 900 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE:SYF opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.32.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.