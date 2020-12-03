Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 150.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,966,000 after buying an additional 2,527,178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after buying an additional 318,995 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 147,892 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 153.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 117,449 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $132.01 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $148.27. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.