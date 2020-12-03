Flexion Therapeutics’ (FLXN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FLXN. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Shares of FLXN opened at $11.36 on Monday. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $559.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after buying an additional 507,978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,328,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 621,879 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

